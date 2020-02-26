WCP: Re-Visiting ‘Spider-Man 2’

15 years later and it still holds up.

Jake + Mitch commemorate WCP’s second anniversary by re-visiting one of the greatest comic book sequels of all-time, Spider-Man 2. Because when it comes to our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Raimi’s interpretations deserve placement among the best. Along the way, the guys hit a few key talking points:

– Do we give Kirsten Dunst enough credit?

– Just how bad is James Franco’s performance?

– Which Spidey flick is the best?

Above all, another incredible display of a classic villain that takes this one into rewatchable territory. Thank goodness for early 2000s comic book camp.

Be sure to catch our episode on Spider-Man 1.

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

