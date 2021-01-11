WCP: DCEU Rankings

Podcasts
Mitchell Roush0

Because it’s time to re-shuffle the list.

Co-Host Mitch dives into the trend of updated rankings for the DC Extended Universe. Now that Wonder Woman 1984 is officially in our lives, for better or worse, some things had to change. Mitch makes the case for a three-tiered system and why the top two titles are unassailable.

Of course, Suicide Squad sits at the bottom, but how does the rest of the field shape-up?

That’s what makes it interesting.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 28:28 — 26.1MB)

Subscribe: RSS

HOSTS:  @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode. 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Decibullz Custom-Fit Earbuds are an Economical Alternative for Excellent Noise Isolation

Ken Denmead

GBBP Unplugged 2: ‘Dawn of the Croods,’ ‘Star Wars Detours,’ and Dreamworks on Netflix

Jamie Greene

Great Big Beautiful Podcast: Episode 12 – Disney Social Media Moms Celebration

Jamie Greene

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *