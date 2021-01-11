WCP: DCEU Rankings

Because it’s time to re-shuffle the list.

Co-Host Mitch dives into the trend of updated rankings for the DC Extended Universe. Now that Wonder Woman 1984 is officially in our lives, for better or worse, some things had to change. Mitch makes the case for a three-tiered system and why the top two titles are unassailable.

Of course, Suicide Squad sits at the bottom, but how does the rest of the field shape-up?

That’s what makes it interesting.

Be sure to give a listen, rate, and review!

HOSTS: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

