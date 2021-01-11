Quick Hits: Weekends for Kids Radio; Tunes With Tim

Welcome to the second week of 2021 and the world of children’s music continues to expand and evolve. There is a controversy around the Best Children’s Recording for the Grammy Awards that resulted in three of the nominees declining consideration, leaving Justin Roberts and Joanie Leeds vying mano-a-womana for the honor. Meanwhile, the broadcast has been delayed for two months due to California COVID protocols, so there will only be more discussion of the topic between now and then.

My opinion – for those who care – is that you bring more people to the table by accepting the nomination, and, if you win, making a statement to the widest audience at the ceremony. By removing yourself from the award process, it’s a sign of protest but won’t give you a voice at the award presentation. Okay, stepping off the soapbox.

•••

Bob Harrison hosts the weekly kids’ music program “Weekends R 4 Kidz,” which is broadcast at 9:03 AM and again at 2:03 PM at KLDL/Los Angeles. You can also click through their website to find the program. Among the artists on his first shows of 2021 were Tom Paxton, Shirley Temple, The Story Pirates, and Bruce Springsteen. You can listen to the station live on Radio365.

•••

Tim Bredup (Tunes With Tim) has released his second collection of kids’ tunes, We’re All Human. It’s a collaborative effort featuring music written by Tim, his sister Kate, and their aunt Jenny. The hip-hop tune “PBJ,” glorifies the virtues of peanut butter and jelly. A Chicago native, Tim celebrates the animals in the city’s Lincoln Park Zoo on “Ziggy Zaggy Zoo.” And you can find a thru-line to the works of Randy Newman on “Let’s Get Ready to Go.” You can purchase We’re All Human through Tim’s website and Apple Music.

Here’s a recent video of Tim performing the Stevie Wonder classic, “Sir Duke”:

