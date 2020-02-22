Last Minute Purim Costume? Try Fun.com (But Hurry! Supplies Are Limited)

As some of our readers know, I’m a fan of Fun.com. They dressed me for my wedding, hooked us up with Halloween costumes, and helped us flaunt our secret identities. I’m a frequent customer there. I’ve bought my Star Trek: Discovery QMX badge there and three more Secret Identity suits (the Iron Man for my son, a Justice League and a Captain America for myself). I’ve also got a pair of Spider-Man suspenders and a coordinating tie (since sold out), and my daughter has a pair of Flash sneakers)

So it’s safe to say I consider them a good place to buy geeky things. What I hadn’t considered was that they were a good place to buy Purim costumes. For the unfamiliar, Purim is a holiday where Jews celebrate a failed attempt at genocide in ancient Persia. It’s a holiday I feel close to as my name, Mordechai, comes from the Purim story. But still, what kind of Purim costume am I going to find on Fun.com?

Turns out, lots of good ones! This is very clearly a curated list: they didn’t just make a new URL for their Halloween costumes and call it a day. I was particularly impressed by the selection of modest costumes (including costumes with skirts for Jewish women who don’t wear pants for personal religious reasons). I also like that they have couples costumes and I absolutely love that they have an impressive selection of plus-size costumes.

Now Purim is coming soon, and it’s clear from looking at these costumes that people have been buying. A lot of sizes are sold out. Personally, I’ll be wearing an Oppo Suit from them—a bit bolder than my usual Secret Identity suits. My wife will be wearing one of the below costumes, and my son is down there too. Can you guess who we will be?

This is normally where I wrap up and then disclose that I was given free stuff for this article. Except I haven’t… yet. Fun.com is sending us costumes, yes, but I don’t have them and that’s ok. Because I am confident enough as a customer of theirs for two years that I’ll strongly suggest them. Not just for Purim, but for everyday geeky wear (and formal occasions, of course).

A fun Purim to all!

