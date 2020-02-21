GeekDad Daily Deal: MFi-Certified Lightning Cable

Got a device that requires a lightning connector? Then you know all too well how much you need spares. Either they go missing, get damaged, or worse, they’re too short to use while playing Candy Crush in bed. We feel your pain. And even though today’s Daily Deal isn’t glamorous or trendy, it’s what you really need: a durable 10 foot (1 meter) long MFi-Certified Lightning Cable. That should be long enough to challenge distant power outlets and keep the gumdrops falling. And because we know you’ll find the kids using one as a jump rope or lasso, we’re offering deals on one, two, and three-packs in either black or blue. You know you’re going to need them; you probably should stock up now. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

