DC Reveals ‘Joker’ Statue Line at New York Toy Fair

It’s the annual New York Toy Fair this weekend, a huge toy industry convention where companies unveil their lineups for the coming year.

DC Collectibles is no exception, and they have a pretty fantastic assemblage of statues and action figures coming out, most notably a line of Joker statues inspired by their Batman Black and White 1:10 scale line. Not only that, but DC Collectibles is going back to where things started, rebranding as their founding name, DC Direct. From the press release:

BURBANK, CA (February 20, 2020) – DC Collectibles, known for its iconic lines of collectibles, statues and action figures, directly from the source, is returning to the name on which it was founded, DC Direct. The move to rename reaffirms DC Direct’s commitment to source DC material and validates the authenticity of being truly “from the source”. “Returning to the name DC Direct just makes sense,” said Jim Fletcher, Creative Director, DC Direct. “The name lets our fans know that we have unparalleled and direct access to DC editorial and the industry’s premier talent, which in turn allows us to create an extensive offering of unique and high-end product lines that are truly authentic to DC.”

If you’d like to find out more about DC Direct’s New York Toy Fair offerings, you can take a look at DC Direct’s Blog here. Also, keep an eye on GeekDad’s social media for coverage of the New York Toy Fair, including close ups and opinions on the new DC Direct collectibles!

Take a look at the full gallery below!

