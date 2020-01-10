‘Wheel of Time’ Casting Update

I still have very high hopes for the upcoming Wheel of Time television show on Amazon Prime. This past summer, Amazon announced casting for the Emond’s Field crew. Now, they’ve announced a new batch of actors playing more of the show’s core characters. Let’s take a look.

If you’re not familiar with the Wheel of Time book series, you may not know these characters. But those of us who’ve read all fourteen books are sure to know them.

Moirane’s warder Lan will be played by Daniel Henney. I’d never envisioned the character as Asian, but now that I’m seeing it, I’m completely on board. Daniel played Agent Zero in X-Men: Origins: Wolverine.

Rand’s father Tam will be played by Michael McElhatton, who played Roose Bolton on HBO’s A Game of Thrones.

Logain Ablar, the menacing figure with a destiny, will be played by Álvaro Morte.

Padan Fain, the traveling mechant, will be played by by Johann Myers.

Thom Merrilin the Gleeman will be played by Alexandre Willaume.

And Loial the oghier will be played by a heavily CG modified Hammed Animashaun.

Beyond that, there are a few more characters whom you may or may not know that have been cast.

Priyanka Bose plays the Aes Sedai Alanna, and Emmanuel Imani plays her warder Ihvon. Lastly, Taylor Napier plays another warder named Maksim.

Amazon has yet to announce when the Wheel of Time television show will go live. But given how big a fan of the books I am, you can be sure that GeekDad will have an announcement for you as soon as the information is available.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!