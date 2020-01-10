‘Wheel of Time’ Casting Update

I still have very high hopes for the upcoming Wheel of Time television show on Amazon Prime. This past summer, Amazon announced casting for the Emond’s Field crew. Now, they’ve announced a new batch of actors playing more of the show’s core characters. Let’s take a look.

If you’re not familiar with the Wheel of Time book series, you may not know these characters. But those of us who’ve read all fourteen books are sure to know them.

Moirane’s warder Lan will be played by Daniel Henney. I’d never envisioned the character as Asian, but now that I’m seeing it, I’m completely on board. Daniel played Agent Zero in X-Men: Origins: Wolverine.

al'Lan Mandragoran
Daniel Henney as al’Lan Mandragoran

Rand’s father Tam will be played by Michael McElhatton, who played Roose Bolton on HBO’s A Game of Thrones.

Tam Al'Thor
Michael McElhatton as Tam Al’Thor

Logain Ablar, the menacing figure with a destiny, will be played by Álvaro Morte.

Logain Ablar
Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar

Padan Fain, the traveling mechant, will be played by by Johann Myers.

Padan Fain
Johann Myers as Padan Fain

Thom Merrilin the Gleeman will be played by Alexandre Willaume.

Thom Merrilin
Alexandre Willaume as Thom Merrilin

And Loial the oghier will be played by a heavily CG modified Hammed Animashaun.

Loial
Hammed Animashaun as Loial

Beyond that, there are a few more characters whom you may or may not know that have been cast.

Alanna, Ihvon, and Maksim
Priyanka Bose as Alanna Mosvani, Emmanuel Imani as Ihvon, Taylor Napier as Maksim

Priyanka Bose plays the Aes Sedai Alanna, and Emmanuel Imani plays her warder Ihvon. Lastly, Taylor Napier plays another warder named Maksim.

Amazon has yet to announce when the Wheel of Time television show will go live. But given how big a fan of the books I am, you can be sure that GeekDad will have an announcement for you as soon as the information is available.

