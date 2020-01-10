Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending January 10, 2020.
Gaming News
- Gizmodo.au ran a piece this way with some hypotheses on why board games have become so popular.
- After a LinkedIn post by studio head Tim Gerritsen announced that Fantasy Flight Interactive is being closed down and all staff laid, multiple sources are reporting that Fantasy Flight is also closing its RPG division and that staff is being let go from other departments as well. Neither the company nor owner Asmodee have issued any official statements.
- According to Dice Breaker, award-winning designer Elizabeth Hargrave’s next game will be Mariposas. The game will be a set-collection game themed around migrating butterflies and will be published by AEG.
- Pandasaurus, the publisher for Wayfinders (our featured image this week), has announced a major rebrand that includes a new logo and brighter color scheme.
- Renegade Studios has released The Fox in the Forest Duet, a two-player cooperative trick-taking game.
- In case you missed the Kickstarter, Leder Games’ Root: The Underworld will be available at retail stores in March.
- WizKids’ new title in its partnership with WWE is Headlock, Paper, Scissors, due out later this spring.
