Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending January 10, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Here’s what we’ve reviewed this week:

Michael Pistiolas reviewed Mmm!

Jonathan Liu reviewed Lift Off!

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Heist: One Team, One Mission, The Captain Is Dead: Dangerous Planet, Cat Lady, Letter Jam, Clank! Legacy, Escape Room in a Box: Flashback, Mind MGMT, Moriarty’s Machinations, Ravine: The Spirits Expansion, and Tiny Towns: Fortune

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, and Sushi Roll.

Michael Pistiolas played Friday.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!