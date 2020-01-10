Quick Hits: New Justin Roberts, Koo Koo Kanga Roo Singles

It looks like the year 2020 will see a bunch of returns and re-inventions, as well as an upswing of singles releases. Secret Agent 23 Skidoo has promised to have monthly EPs (!) coming, for a total of more than 60 tracks by the end of the year. But for now, here are the first two selections.

The answer to the hypothetical question, “Do you need to have children to make extraordinary music for children?” used to be “Justin Roberts.” The Chicago-based performer and his band, The Not Ready for Naptime Players, garnered three Grammy nominations during their long-tenured career. Very soon Justin’s new CD, Wild Life, will arrive, celebrating his marriage and subsequent introduction to parenthood. In the meantime, we have the first single, “Heart Like a Door,” and it sounds like fatherhood agrees with him. Take a listen here and you’ll agree with me.

Those two fellows from Koo Koo Kanga Roo are at it again. By that I mean they’ve released another single from an upcoming release, date to be determined. The song, “My Jam,” is garnering airplay at Harlem Globetrotters games, so kids are getting jiggy (and jelly) with it. “We are excited to get to partner with Koo Koo Kanga Roo as we’re big fans of the work they do to help kids be active,” commented Globetrotters rep Hammer Harrison. “We hope that when kids and families watch the video they are inspired to get up and get moving.” You can grab “My Jam” here, and watch for the video next week.

