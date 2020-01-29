Review – The Last God #4: Beneath the Skin

The Last God #4 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Writer; Riccardo Federici, Artist; Sunny Gho, Colorist

Ratings:

Ray – 9/10

Ray: DC’s production of original comics has ramped up lately, between the Hill House imprint and The Last God, a fantasy epic. And so far, up to the Last God #4, they haven’t lost a step in creativity.

A hybrid of Game of Thrones and The Walking Dead, The Last God continues to make the best use of its unique storytelling style – two narratives, set thirty years apart. In the past, the future King Tyr and his allies make their way towards the massive spire that factors into both timelines. Inside, they encounter monsters and dark magic, and they discover that one of their allies isn’t what they appear to be.

This is a story largely about necromancy, yes, but it’s also about the complex social dynamics that define this world. We learn a little more about the races that make up the population, and the dividing lines that pit them against each other. But in case things are getting too heavy, don’t worry – there’s always a monster fight right around the corner.

The better of the two segments in Last God #4, though, takes place in the Age of Tyr, as the survivors of the attack make their way to the spire. There’s a fight on the bridge that lets Riccardo Federici deliver one of the best action segments of the entire series.

But the best development comes with the mysterious character of Eyvindr, the disgraced slave turned gladiator who was rejected by the queen in the first issue. The truth behind what made him an outcast is revealed, and adds new context to the entire story. Johnson does a great job of balancing fantasy and horror tropes, as “The Flowering Dead”, as they’re called, develop new and inventive forms as the infection progresses.

This is a book that could have been at any company, with no DC ties, but the unique structure of Black Label books lets the story go “widescreen” and makes it easy for the creative team to add fascinating backmatter to every issue.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

Disclaimer: GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

