Radio Free Hipster Ep. 103: Got the Time

We close out 2019 in style with D&D Sluggers, Autocorrect, and Alpha Chrome Yayo.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 103 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. Take your time.

00:44 D&D Sluggers – “Receipts (feat. Joe Jack Talcum)”

04:32 Talking / Alpha Chrome Yayo – “Hadopelagia”

05:21 Autocorrect – “Happy?”

07:28 Primal Winds – “Back in Time” (content warning)

10:29 Crayondroids – “Fake ID (Remix)” (content warning)

13:53 Marc With a C – “Classic Country Wasn’t Multitracked in ’61”

15:36 More talking / Alpha Chrome Yayo – “Hadopelagia”

16:20 Alpha Chrome Yayo – “1994pm”

18:46 MC Lars & Mega Ran – “Walden”

23:33 More or Les – “Birth Days/Death Nights”

25:41 mc chris – “IG-88’s ’57 Chevy” (content warning)

28:22 Even more talking / Alpha Chrome Yayo – “Hadopelagia”

30:59 DJ Earworm – “United State of Pop 2019 (Run Away)”

