WCP: Does Superman Need Fixing?

What’s wrong with Kal-El?

Jake + Mitch dive into the polarizing discussion of Superman and his relevancy, or lack-thereof, in modern culture. Because if Warner Bros. is stumped, that means there’s a problem… right? Maybe not so much. The guys hit a few questions along the way:

– Is it fair to compare Batman and Superman?

– Why can’t WB figure out the secret sauce?

– Who would we want to see directing Supes’ new title?

A lot is said, but ultimately the guys come back to a simple plea: Is it too much to ask for just one really good Superman movie?! Time will tell. But if the new take involves Grant Morrison and/or new-wave animation—we are totally in.

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush

