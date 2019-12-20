Review – ‘Metal Men’ #3: Wrath of the Dark Multiverse

Metal Men #3 – Dan Didio, Writer; Shane Davis, Penciller; Michelle Delecki, Inker; Jason Wright, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: This is an odd comic that doesn’t quite know what it wants to be, but the jumbled mess is pretty fun anyway. Is this a deep, dark series about Will Magnus’ secret, like the first issue made it seem? Is it a thriller about a refugee from the dark multiverse? Is it a rollicking superhero romp? It seems to be all three at various points, but it’s held together by excellent Shane Davis art that drives the story forward. When we last left off, Gold had been killed by the mysterious Nth Metal Man, his responsometer crushed to prevent a resurrection. His surviving friends were soon thrown into battle with a mysterious manta-like monster that was tearing apart Magnus’ base—the same base where their villainous counterpart was being held. As the Nth Metal Man taunts Will and tries to bait him into freeing him, the surviving Metal Men are pushed beyond their limits to protect their headquarters.

One thing that works very well in this issue is that Didio is obviously having a lot of fun with the Metal Men’s powers. A scene where they fly into battle by turning themselves into the metal equivalents of paper airplanes is the kind of clever use of shapeshifting we don’t see enough of. The story is mostly them darting around the monster and taking hits, though, until the Nth Metal Man convinces Will to free him and quickly deals with the problem. He was set up as a cruel villain in the first two issues, but the end of this issue shows that he’s either been completely misjudged or he’s a lot smarter and more ruthless than we know. There’s enough here to keep it an exciting read, but I have a hard time seeing how this story lasts twelve issues. It’s an entertaining look at some underappreciated characters, but its attempt to create a larger mystery around them isn’t quite hitting the mark yet.

