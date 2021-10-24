Graphic Novel Review — ‘Marie Curie: A Quest for Light’

Marie Curie: A Quest for Light — Frances Andreasen Østerfelt (Author), Anja Cetti Andersen (Author), Anna Blaszczyk (Artist, Cover Artist)

This is truly a work of art. It’s a masterpiece of illustration and text where each image is pure poetry that gives homage to a brave trailblazer in science—a woman who won the Nobel Prize twice for her groundbreaking discoveries, whose death by uranium poisoning is infamous, but about whose life little is known aside from those few facts.

Curie was Polish and vastly intelligent. She lived under an extraordinarily harsh regime due to Russian rule, where the language and customs of Polish citizens were banned. Despite being a woman, she persisted in her quest for knowledge, her quest for light.

After many sacrifices, she was able to move from Poland to France—to Paris, where she was the only woman studying physics and chemistry at the Sorbonne. There she met her future husband, Pierre Curie. Together, they would do groundbreaking experiments, her husband proving to be a good scientific partner who recognized her achievements. They worked hand-in-hand, even sharing notes on the same page, and together, they discovered three new elements: radium, polonium, and actinium.

“Life is not easy for any of us. But what of it? We must hold on to our belief that we are fated for something and that something must be achieved”. –Marie Curie

Based on Curie’s letters, two Danish scientists, Frances Andreasen Østerfelt and Anja Cetti Andersen, and Polish artist Anna Blaszczyk got together to pay homage to the physicist, the chemist, the scientist, and the hard worker in a perfect adaptation for young readers.

This illustrated graphic biography is endorsed by the Curie Estate.

Marie Curie: A Quest For Light is available in September 2021.

Featured image by Anna Blaszczyk, all images belong to IDW Publishing

