Holiday Hits: Joyful Videos from Hunk-Ta Bunk-Ta and Duke Otherwise

There’s no greater opportunity for wordplay than when a children’s musician juxtaposes a word that works as an emotion and a name. Duke Otherwise‘s new video for “Joy’s a Grump” takes full advantage of kids with mismatched names and their teacher, Miss Nomer. Duke’s niece once met a girl named Joy at a party and gave him the inspiration for the song, telling him “her name shouldn’t be Joy ‘cause she is grumpy.” The CD is available for sale at Duke’s website.

Holiday joy is another kind of making merry. And Denver’s Katherine Dines and Hunk-Ta Bunk-Ta celebrate with a video for their new song, “Joy”:

