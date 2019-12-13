Discussing ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ With Clarissa Thibeaux

In today’s episode of the Pop Goes the Culture podcast, Joey and Kenny are joined on the line by Clarissa Thibeaux, currently starring in Marvel’s Runaways.

We discuss her path to acting, from growing up in Northern California to graduating from San Diego State University to landing roles in Hollywood. Clarissa discusses her work in front of the camera and behind the scenes, then dives into her role as Xavin in the third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways, available today on Hulu.

