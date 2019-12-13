Discussing ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ With Clarissa Thibeaux

In today’s episode of the Pop Goes the Culture podcast, Joey and Kenny are joined on the line by Clarissa Thibeaux, currently starring in Marvel’s Runaways.
We discuss her path to acting, from growing up in Northern California to graduating from San Diego State University to landing roles in Hollywood. Clarissa discusses her work in front of the camera and behind the scenes, then dives into her role as Xavin in the third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways, available today on Hulu.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:16:24 — 78.0MB)
What is the name of this podcast? It isn’t anywhere in the article.
Pop Goes the Culture Podcast.
This podcast and more can be found at PopGoesTheCulture.com.
I’ll update the article. Thanks for catching it.