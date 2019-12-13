Discussing ‘Marvel’s Runaways’ With Clarissa Thibeaux

In today’s episode of the Pop Goes the Culture podcast, Joey and Kenny are joined on the line by Clarissa Thibeaux, currently starring in Marvel’s Runaways.

We discuss her path to acting, from growing up in Northern California to graduating from San Diego State University to landing roles in Hollywood. Clarissa discusses her work in front of the camera and behind the scenes, then dives into her role as Xavin in the third and final season of Marvel’s Runaways, available today on Hulu.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!