Review – Robin #10: Journey to the Past

Robin #10 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Roger Cruz, Penciller; Norm Rapmund, Inker; Luis Guerrero, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: After nine issues of tournament action and demons rising from the Lazarus Pit, Damian Wayne gets a break—for a nice, relaxing visit to the distant past with one of his deadliest enemies. Mother Soul, the mysterious mother of Ra’s Al Ghul, engineered the tournament as an elaborate sacrifice to the demon of the pit. But when Damian foiled that plan, defeating the demon in graphic fashion with the help of his fellow warriors, he faced the old woman’s wrath—taking over his mind and sending him back to the desert hundreds or thousands of years ago. As the issue opens, he wanders the streets, trying to get his bearings, until he encounters an old woman. It’s Mother Soul, here a sickly and possibly insane old woman under the protection of her son—Ra’s Al Ghul, a powerful doctor in the service of the Sultan who believes in science and medicine and detests the magical arts.

This is obviously a big change from the characterization the two of them usually have, but it fits with a larger DC pattern right now of giving its villains some additional depth. This version of Ra’s is a tragic figure, someone who became so obsessed with beating death out of love and fear that he eventually lost his own humanity. Mother Soul may be the more rational of the two, eventually becoming dedicated to keeping the demon contained, but she’s obviously far gone in the way she treats her pawn. And then there’s Damian in the middle, stuck in a liminal state as he tries to understand this complex family feud. As the issue ends, we’re heading into a massive conflict between mother and son that will likely set the stage of the upcoming event crossover between all of Williamson’s books. While it may not have the high-octane action of the previous arc, it’s no less compelling.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

