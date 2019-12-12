2019 GeekDad Holiday Gift Guide: Well-Dressed

Geek and their clothing are often at odds with the norms of society, but thankfully we’ve come into vogue in the last decade or so. Check below for some ideas on how to dress like a geek and be fashionable and comfortable at the same time.



Lorica Historical Armor-inspired Athleisure Wear

Suggested By: Will James

Mfg: Lorica Clothing

Price: 12-72

Purchase: Lorica Historical Armor-inspired Athleisure Wear

Lorica Clothing has a full line of dresses, tops, leggings, swimsuits, scarves, and hoodies all based on and inspired by real historical armor. All of their products are made in the USA from fabric made with recycled water bottles. Add to that that Lorica and the companies they work with are all female-owned businesses and Lorica is a great company to support. But more importantly, being comfortable and looking like a badass in armor no matter what you’re doing is something we should all be doing more of. Treat yourself or your favorite history buff to some amazing athleisure wear this year.



MeUndies

Suggested By: Will James

Mfg: MeUndies

Price: $16+

Purchase: MeUndies

It’s now been 4 years since I first wrote about MeUndies> and how excited I was about them. And MeUndies boxer briefs are still the most comfortable thing I wear, they have help up wonderfully while all of my older normal ones have gone out of circulation. I’ve even added more because I love them so much!. Since then MeUndies has also added things like sweatpants and hoodies and I wear the sweatpants all the time! Normally getting underwear as a gift wouldn’t make people happy, but trust me, anybody getting these will thank you. You can even get a subscription (as a gift or for yourself) to keep your nether regions happy all year!



Dollar Shave Club Gift Sets

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Dollar Shave Club

Price: $20-$100

Purchase: Dollar Shave Club Gift Sets

As a ghastly, bearded homunculus, the very last place I expected to find quality holiday fare I’d actually want to receive was the Dollar Shave Club, but this year’s DSC gift sets truly have something for everyone at every price point. While their Ultimate Shave Set ($35) is an obvious choice for the well-shorn on your gift list and the serape-inspired Roblancho ($100) adds the perfect blend of extravagance and functionality for the notoriously hard-to-shop-for, it’s their Stocking Stuffer and Blueprint Collection sets that caught my eye. At only $20, the Stocking Stuffer Gift Set includes hand cream, lip balm, body cleanser, shampoo, conditioner, and face wash plus a jute and bamboo exfoliating shower mitt—everything needed to fill up a Dopp kit with quality goods for a mere pittance. Better still, the $50 Blueprint Collection Gift Set includes six scents—three each from their airy 100 Series for daytime and the more sophisticated 200 Series for nights out—with not a dud to be found among them. Each 15ml bottle is perfect for finding your new signature smell or just experimenting with these sophisticated but unpretentious sprays. [Review materials provided by: Moxie Communications and Dollar Shave Club]



SpongeBob SquarePants X Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boots

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: The Timberland Company

Price: $220

Purchase: SpongeBob SquarePants X Timberland 6-Inch Waterproof Boots

Available in vibrant Bright Blue and surprisingly understated Black Nubuck, the SpongeBob SquarePants re-skin of the classic Timberland 6-inch waterproof boots combines utilitarian comfort with a dash of hip-hop style and the undeniable charm of a pineapple under the sea. Though it’s an unexpected (and almost counterintuitive) crossover, this line proves that, despite its nearly 100 years at the top of the outdoor footwear game, the Timberland Company refuses to take itself too seriously—not to mention reaffirming that the 20th anniversary of the SpongeBob SquarePants animated series was a huge landmark for an iconic series. [Review materials provided by: The Timberland Company]



Perk Feel Good™ Tee and Feel Good™ Chinos

Suggested By: Skip Owens

Mfg: Perk

Price: $32 – $78

Purchase: Perk Feel Good™ Tee and Feel Good™ Chinos

If you would rather spend your time reading a good comic book, playing a good video game or hanging out with your kids instead of shopping for clothes then Perk is for you. The look, feel and quality of the Perk line of t-shirts and Chinos is worth the price…especially when you factor in the time you save by NOT having to go try on pair of pants after pair of pants in the department store. So I had my doubts about this all cotton t-shirt. Those doubts completely evaporated when I slipped into the t-shirt. The best way I can describe the feel of the fabric is that it acts like a contact activated air conditioner. The fabric actually feels cool to the touch against your skin and this is not something you normally get from cotton. The Chinos I was even more skeptical about. Like I said, I am very picky about my pants. I figured there was NO WAY I was going to be able to give my waist and inseam measurement to the folks at Perk and have them actually send me a pair of pants that fit. But that is exactly what happened. I highly recommend using Perk to help balance out and simplify your wardrobe.



Libertad Merino Wool Travel Shirts

Suggested By: Skip Owens

Mfg: Libertad

Price: $139

Purchase: Libertad Merino Wool Travel Shirts

The folks at Libertad say that the little things are noticed and they matter, and they set out to create the ultimate travel shirt. In the case of the Libertad Travel Shirt, the details of comfort against the skin, wrinkle resistance, and overall looks of the shirt were aspects Libertad definitely paid attention to, as I certainly noticed all of these features. They somehow made a shirt that is formal enough for business use but also looks natural in a casual or even an outdoor excursion setting, and that makes the shirt an easy go-to as a travel shirt.



Rey Black Tweed Women’s Boots

Suggested By: Sophie Brown

Mfg: Po-Zu

Price: £165 (Approx $215)

Purchase: Rey Black Tweed Women’s Boots

A darker twist on the classic Rey boot inspired by the Dark Rey seen in the trailer for The Rise of Skywalker, the Rey Black Tweed boots are right at the top of my Christmas wish list. The black color will allow it to go with almost any outfit, the tweed material will keep you warm in the winter, and the boot is also vegetarian.

Po-Zu has been one of my favorite footwear companies for several years now thanks to an ideal mixture of ethical manufacturing, stunning style, and incredible comfort. As a proud owner of two pairs of the original Rey tweed boots, I can honestly say they’re some of the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever worn and worth the admittedly hefty price tag.



The Comfy

Suggested By: Jonathan H. Liu

Mfg: The Comfy

Price: $19.99 – $29.99

Purchase: The Comfy

For staying cozy and warm during the winter, the Comfy is aptly named. It’s an oversized hoodie with a fluffy sherpa lining, big enough that you can easily tuck your feet inside when you curl up with a good book. For a little more maneuverability, the Comfy Hoodie is made of fleece without the bulkier lining. There’s currently a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the website, too!

(Disclosure: I received samples to try out for review.)



Star Wars Forever Collection

Suggested By: Z.

Mfg: Uniqlo

Price: $9.90-$29.90

Purchase: Star Wars Forever Collection

I’ve spent the last year or so slowly replacing most of my everyday wardrobe with handsome new products from Uniqlo. Not only are their tees and sweatshirts affordably priced and the shipping equally reasonable, but Uniqlo will also alter your jeans and pants purchases for a nominal fee (often for free, if you don’t mind a visible stitch), making sure everything fits as it should. Plus, the company regularly rolls out specialty collections celebrating beloved properties like Dragon Ball Z, Peanuts, and, most recently, Star Wars. By far the best part, though, is their accurate sizing data, giving you the proper dimensions for each and every piece of apparel.

