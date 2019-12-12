Review—American Gods: The Moment of The Storm # 7— Rigged Games

It may be rigged, but it′s the only game in town.

American Gods: The Moment of The Storm # 7, Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Scott Hampton Colorist: Jennifer T. Lange, Scott Hampton, Cover Artist: Glenn Fabry

We have finally arrived at the moment of the storm, a perfect moment, frozen in time; a time, backstage, where the battle is finally happening.

Since this is such an epic finale, I am really trying hard not to give everything away, but still; SPOILERS, from now on:

First, Shadow finds his dad: a man who sacrificed himself in order to win, the perfect sacrificial lamb, aided by Loki, who feeds on chaos but did not expect Shadows stubborn wife: and now Laura has finally beaten him.

Laura, her instinct to protect Shadow fulfilled, only wants to die, for it to end, for her soul to leave her body, and only Shadow can grant her that.

And all the gods are there waiting for him, some have already died, some are weary, ready for battle, but they are willing to listen to him. Because they know, deep in their hearts, that confrontation is not necessary. It was only a rigged game designed to swindle them all.

When all is over and done, when the land thanks him for his insight and his role preventing the ultimate war, Shadow still has one duty to do, and it has everything to do with Lakeside.

So that’s where he is heading to now, after preventing a god’s bloodbath.

The epilogue fast approaches…

′American Gods: The Moment of The Storm′ # 7 is on sale since November 20th, 2019.

Publisher: Dark Horse Comics

Genres: Action/Adventure, Crime, Horror

Format: FC, 32 pages; Ongoing

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00458 8 00711

Featured image by Scott Hampton, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

