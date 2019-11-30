Radio Free Hipster Ep. 101: Aperitif

Posted on by 0 Comments

Radio Free Hipster

Mega Ran pursues a new vocation, The Mighty Rhino works through some relationship problems, and Wu-Tang meets Pink Floyd on this edition of Radio Free Hipster.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 101 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. Please and thank you!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 39:24 — 55.6MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

00:44 Kraken Not Stirred – “Front Row Seat”
03:43 Talking / Tyler Gonelli – “The Hidden Truth
04:11 Mega Ran – “The Sunset Flip (feat. Austin Creed)
07:26 Álex Garcigregor – “Perilous Underground Factory
11:15 Professor Shyguy – “Without a Plan
16:38 XENNON – “Miami Beach Chase
21:04 More talking / Tyler Gonelli – “The Hidden Truth”
22:24 The Mighty Rhino – “Ain’t Pushin’
25:41 NESMETAL – “Nearer Still
32:36 YTCracker – “List Run Cold
35:09 Even more talking / Tyler Gonelli – “The Hidden Truth”
36:46 Altered Crates – “Labels” (content warning)

If you enjoyed this episode, please consider donating to our Patreon. And don’t forget to check out the other shows available from the GeekDad Podcast Network.

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!