Radio Free Hipster Ep. 101: Aperitif

Mega Ran pursues a new vocation, The Mighty Rhino works through some relationship problems, and Wu-Tang meets Pink Floyd on this edition of Radio Free Hipster.

00:44 Kraken Not Stirred – “Front Row Seat”

03:43 Talking / Tyler Gonelli – “The Hidden Truth”

04:11 Mega Ran – “The Sunset Flip (feat. Austin Creed)”

07:26 Álex Garcigregor – “Perilous Underground Factory”

11:15 Professor Shyguy – “Without a Plan”

16:38 XENNON – “Miami Beach Chase”

21:04 More talking / Tyler Gonelli – “The Hidden Truth”

22:24 The Mighty Rhino – “Ain’t Pushin’”

25:41 NESMETAL – “Nearer Still”

32:36 YTCracker – “List Run Cold”

35:09 Even more talking / Tyler Gonelli – “The Hidden Truth”

36:46 Altered Crates – “Labels” (content warning)

