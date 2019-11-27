GeekDad + Wellbots Black Friday 2019 Offers

Wellbots is back again this year with even more great consumer technology deals from for GeekDad readers for Black Friday!

These specials are live, you can get your shopping started right now!

DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone -> $1,379 instead of $1,729 ($350 OFF) — No coupon code needed

The photo and video possibilities of the DJI Mavic 2 Pro are nearly endless with a 4K camera and DJI’s 3-axis gimbal technology.

Swellpro SplasdhDrone 3+ Waterproof Drone -> 10% OFF — No coupon code needed

The SplashDrone 3+ can land and float on water. Featuring a 4K Camera on a 3-axis gimbal, a payload release mechanism for dropping fishing bait or a life jacket, and low-light and night-time capabilities with a high-sensitivity sensor and dual LED spotlights to return color HD images in near darkness.

HOBOT Legee 688 Robot Vacuum Cleaner -> $539 instead of $599 — No coupon code needed



The Hobot Legee 688 is both a robot vacuum cleaner and a mopper; a hybrid device is equipped with cleaning pads to mop the floor and a smart navigation system.

These special deals are only live on Black Friday — but they’re totally worth the wait!

ECOVACS OZMO 950 Robot Vacuum -> $599 instead of $799 ($200 OFF) with coupon GEEKDADVAC

The ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 combines vacuum and mopping with multi-floor and advanced cleaning skills.

Garmin Venu Smartwatch -> $299 instead of $399 ($100 OFF) — No coupon code needed

This Garmin Venu GPS Smartwatch is a perfect companion for the athlete or just curious about health stats. Featuring a high-resolution AMOLED display and a battery life of up to 5 days to show animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates workouts and a wide range of health monitoring features.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!