A World Premiere Video From Brady Rymer, And Mista Cookie Jar Needs You

A Long Island-based favorite children’s music artist, Brady Rymer, is debuting a video for his song “Drop In the Bucket.” The song was inspired by Bucket Fillers, a Michigan-based elementary school initiative promoting kindness and compassion.

The video was conceived, produced, and directed by New Jersey’s Jackson Liberty High School seniors Lianne Richards and Rebecca Chiafullo, assisted by teachers Ethan Nobel and Missy O’Keeffe. Completing their vision required more than 300 H.C. Johnson Elementary School students.

You can buy Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could’s latest album, Under the Big Umbrella, from Amazon. And here’s the new video:

Ever feel that the only way to comfort someone—a child, family member, or friend—is to tell them how much you value them? Mista Cookie Jar feels your pain. And his new song, “All I Need Is You,” is guaranteed to assuage that process:

Wanna feel all the feels with you Cuz life’s a roller coaster ride, they say. And even if we’re less up than down, If we’re together, we gonna be ok.

You can find the song online elsewhere, but wait—you can also find it right here!

