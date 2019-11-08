Geek Daily Deals November 8, 2019: Holiday Toy Sale: 30% Off Hasbro, Nerf, LeapPad, FunkoPop and More Today!

Get a head start on your holiday shopping with 30% off deals on games and toys from Hasbro, Nerf, LeapPad, FunkoPop and More!
Save up to 30% on Hasbro Games
Save up to 30% on select Nerf toys
Save up to 30% on Preschool toys from VTech (incl. LeapPad)
Save up to 30% on select Funko POP! figures
WOW! Stuff Collection Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak Deluxe Version
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.