Geek Daily Deals November 7, 2019: Massive 30,000mAh Power Bank for Just $31 Today With Our Secret Code!

Have all the power you need in your bag at all times with this massive 30,000mAh power bank, on sale today for $31 (w/ our secret code)!
AUKEY 30000mAh Power Bank, Portable Charge with 4.8A Dual-USB Output, Battery Pack:
- 30000mAh Portable Battery – Fully charge your iPhone 7 10 times or a Nexus 6P 5.5 times, or a 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2.5 times
- Dual USB ports, combined 4.8A output – Simultaneously charge 2 iPads at max speed with more current. Use the same Lightning cable to charge your iOS device or Power Bank
- AiPower Technology – Adaptively charges all 5V USB-powered devices including Android and Apple
- Safety Features: Advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
- Package Contents: AUKEY 26500mAh Power Bank, Micro-USB Cable, User Manual, 24 Month Warranty Card
Get one for just $31 today when you use secret code 4K5HNNLL!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.