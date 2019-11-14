GeekDad Daily Deal: 1Voice LR9 True Wireless Headphones

Get great sound and silence with today’s Daily Deal, 1Voice LR9 True Wireless Headphones. These in-ear headphones deliver exceptional wireless audio as well as great active noise cancellation. Able to run for four hours on a single charge, they can be paired with your Bluetooth enabled phone so you can make and take calls. Today’s deal comes in either black or blue and also includes a charge case with 1,500mAh of battery to fuel you up for more great audio. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!