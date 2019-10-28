GeekDad Daily Deal: iPM PU Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 11 With Kickstand

Reading Time: 1 minute

Pare down your every day carry with today’s Daily Deal, the iPM PU Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 11 with Kickstand. This cell phone case also doubles as a wallet to simplify your life. It has slots for your ID and credit card(s) and a pocket to hold your cash. Imagine heading out the door with just your keys and phone, and not having to hunt down where you left your wallet the last time you set it down somewhere. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!