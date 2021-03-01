GeekDad Daily Deal: Two Lifetime Subscriptions to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Get a double lifetime of security with today’s Daily Deal, Lifetime Subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. With over 400 VPN servers in over 80 global locations you’ll always have access to the web using military-grade encryption. KeepSolid VPN works with protocols like IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, and its very own KeepSolid Wise. Plus, it doesn’t keep logs or throttle your connection speed. You’ll get all that for life… times two. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 120317 game tables bicycles

Geek Daily Deals Dec. 3, 2017: Foosball Tables, Air Hockey, Ping Pong and More; Big Savings on Family Bikes

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Access to the Complete Adobe Mastery Bundle

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: Lifetime Membership to School of Game Design

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *