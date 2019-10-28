Geek Daily Deals October 28, 2019: 240 Piece Magnetic Letter Kit With Upper and Lower Cases for Just $25 Today!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Inspired Thinkers 240 Pcs Magnetic Letters Set – Classroom Educational Alphabet Magnets Kit, Movable Foam Lowercase and Uppercase ABC with Writing Board and Eraser:

MORE MAGNETIC LETTERS THAN OTHER SETS OF SIMILAR PRICE – Makes 9 alphabet trays! We give you 7 sets of lowercase letters and 2 sets of uppercase letters for a total of 234 letters. It is the most value set on Amazon in terms of versatility and number of pieces. The vast majority of other brands only offer 6 sets of lowercase letters. Also included in this kit are a double-sided writable magnetic board, 2 magnetic question marks, 2 magnetic exclamation points, 1 dry erase pen, and 1 eraser.

IMPROVED LETTER DESIGNS COMPARED TO OTHER SETS – We made sure that each and every letter in our set are CLEAR and UNMISTAKABLE – no extra hooks on the “d” and “t”, no horizontal line on the bottom of the “P”, etc. No confusing, fancy fonts. When your children are learning letters and words, it is important that the letters are easy to identify to prevent any confusion.

INCLUDES STORAGE BOX WITH SEPARATE COMPARTMENTS FOR EACH LETTER – Use the clear compartmentalized box to store all the letters for quick and convenient clean-ups. Each compartment is labeled with an uppercase and lowercase letter that encourages your children to learn how to organize, sort, & classify during clean-up time.

PREMIUM QUALITY TEACHING TOOL – [1] For easy identification, the consonants are in blue and the vowels are in red. Perfect for teaching pronunciation, grammar, phonics, & CVC or CCVC words. [2] Each letter is about 1.5″ tall; perfect size for your kid’s hands. [3] Sticks to all magnetic surfaces, including your fridge, magnetic easels, etc. Ideal for home, Preschool, Kindergarten, & Elementary School use.