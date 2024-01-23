Review – Batman: Detective Comics #1081 – The Journey Below

Batman: Detective Comics #1081 – Ram V, Dan Watters, Writers; Riccardo Federici, Stefano Raffaele, Hayden Sherman, Artists; Lee Loughridge, Triona Farrell, Colorists

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Ram V continues to develop one of the most mysterious, intriguing Bat-runs in a long time with a tale that has taken Batman beyond the edge of reality. When we last left him, Selina had rescued him from being killed by the Orghams—but he was still possessed, locked in an eternal battle within himself and multiple supernatural entities. She could take him no further—so she handed him off to his other great love, Talia, who was able to take him into a mystical desert where far more complex trials await. And overseeing them all is Doctor Hurt, the mastermind behind the recent events, or so it seems. It’s been a long time since we saw this mysterious figure, but he’s setting up a series of trials to make Bruce a better Batman—or kill him.

And then we have the split narrative in the main story, which takes us back into a Gotham without Batman, as Renee Montoya investigates the murder of an honest cop by his partner and gets closer than she expected to the family of the culprit. Renee as the Question is a fascinating character, and I’m hoping this arc and her loss of faith is the beginning of the end of her time as Commissioner. But as good as this noir-accented segment is, the surreal dream-like quality of the Bruce story, drawn by Riccardo Federici, is one of the best stories of Ram V’s run. It keeps you guessing, with a trickster-like guide and some horrific visuals before an ending that looks to take us into a completely new world.

Then there’s the Dan Watters backup, which takes place within a support group as a diverse group of people tell tales of woe. One is a woman who was the victim of disturbing gaslighting and manipulation from a mystery man, while another was a superhero-in-training betrayed at the worst possible moment by his mentor. They all have one thing in common that becomes clear over the course of the story—and the man who gathered them here doesn’t just want them to share. It’s the perfect companion to the main story.

