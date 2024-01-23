DC This Week Roundup – Cats and Chaos

Harley Quinn #36 – Tini Howard, Alexis Quasarano, Writers; Sweeney Boo, Steve Beach, Artists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Harley’s crazy cosmic adventure has been a bit much for me, with this run feeling overwhelmingly bizarre at points, but this issue has a lot going for it. For one thing, it’s the first issue in a while to focus on Kevin—and the lovable lunk is lost in the multiverse. To get to him, Harley has to play a bizarre choose-your-own-adventure game to prove she knows him well enough to locate him. This does a good job of reminding us why we liked the partnership between these two so much in the previous run, and this issue also has some great Harley and Ivy content. I’m not as sold on the larger plot involving Brother Eye, who has a surprising agenda for Harley, but the issue as a whole has some great moments.

Then there’s the bizarre backup “Harley the Barbarian” by Quasarano and Beach, which puts Harley into a fantasy pastiche with Conan-inspired art. As Harley rampages her way through ancient times in search of a kidnapped maiden, she encounters unique versions of Ivy, Huntress, and Constantine—with a great, hilarious ending. I’d read much more of this.

Power Girl #5 – Leah Willams, Writer; David Baldeon, Artist; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: With Paige still recovering from her injuries in the last arc (and still sporting an eyepatch), it’s Streaky’s time to take the lead. Naturally, this is going to be the most adorable issue of the series, but it makes a few odd choices. For one thing, it’s truly from Streaky’s perspective—meaning the dialogue by characters comes out as nonsense from the kitty’s perspective. Streaky has a personal mission—rescuing a bunch of pets who have been going missing from the clutches of an evil mad scientist, with the help of some very good boys and girls. It’s a cute animal-centric adventure, but there are a few too many scenes of animals in serious peril for it to really feel lighthearted. The art by David Baldeon is great with animals, and it’s a fun and experimental done-in-one issue, but doesn’t have the timelessness of the classic Krypto one-off. Still, the epilogue with normal dialogue is pretty intriguing too.

