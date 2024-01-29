Relax in Comfort With the FlexiSpot XR2 Power Swivel Rocker Recliner

When I get home and want to relax, either to watch television, read, or even take a nap, a recliner is a great place to do all three, though not necessarily at the same time. There are a lot of recliners on the market and the come in all sizes, styles, and prices. I remember as a child that my grandparents each had their own recliner which they sat in every night. His was larger and more firm while hers was smaller and softer with more cushioning. I loved sitting in those recliners and even the one we had at our home. Now many movie theaters have recliner seats. When I am not reclining in a chair, I like to rock. The rocking recliner we have in our home is over 20 years old and we got it used from my in-laws when our twins were born. Needless to say it is worn out and starting to break down. As we began to look for a new recliner, we were overwhelmed by the choices. However, after I learned about the XR2 Power Swivel Rocker Recliner by FlexiSpot, we were excited to give it a try.

What Is the FlexiSpot XR2 Power Swivel Rocker Recliner?

FlexiSpot is a furniture manufacturer the that makes recliners, sofas, standing desks, ergonomic desk chairs, and even adjustable beds. The XR2 is one of their power swivel rocker recliners. It stands 41.3″ high and 29.5″ wide. When fully reclined, it is 64/2″ from back to footrest and only needs 11.4″ of wall clearance for rocking and reclining. The seat is 21.3″ wide and 22.4″ deep and the recliner is recommend for people 5’2″ to 5’9″ tall.

The XR2 recliner comes unassembled. It is delivered in two boxes which makes it easier to move into your home. After unpacking the boxes, you will have a base, a back, two sides, the pillow, and a small box with the power supply and cord. Assembly is very easy. The sides slide onto the two rails on the base. Then attach the back to the base on two more rails. The power supply has two cables that attach to two connecting cables underneath the chair. Then all you need to do is plug the power supply into an electrical outlet and you are ready to use your recliner. I was able to assemble the recliner in just a few minutes all by myself. No tools are required and the instructions are illustrated and simple to follow.

The chair can rotate 270° and features a glider rocker motion back and forth. Electric motors in the chair make the back recline and the footrest rise with the push of a button. A second button will bring the chair back to the upright position. There is also a USB-A port built into the right side of the recliner next to the control buttons. The recliner also includes a pillow to provide extra support for the lower back. In addition, the right side of the recliner features a pocket perfect for storing magazines, books, and even controllers. The material covering the recliner is a water-resistant synthetic leather that is very easy to clean. The headrest is also adjustable with three positions. Just pull it forward to select two of the positions. Pull it forward again to release the ratcheting locks and return it to the full back position.

The XR2 recliner comes in two different colors: dark gray (as shown in the photos) and saddle brown. It is currently available directly from FlexiSpot as well as from the FlexiSpot store on Amazon and is currently on sale at both sites (after a $40 coupon on Amazon) for only $359.99 and shipping is free. FlexiSpot includes a 3-year warranty on the covering, 2 years on the frame, and 1 year on the motor.

Why You Should Get the FlexiSpot XR2 Power Swivel Rocker Recliner

As we have been looking for a new recliner, I noticed that they come in all price ranges. When I looked at one of the other top brands, I discovered their recliners start at over $1500! The XR2 recliner is just a fraction of that price. I liked that it was simple to assemble. In fact, from opening the boxes to sitting in the recliner only took about 10 minutes. The design is simple yet elegant. The XR2 does not take up as much space as other recliners, so you can easily fit it into just about any room. In fact, it is not only great for a living or family room, but also a den, office, or bedroom. In fact, with the rocker ability and easy to clean covering, it makes a great addition to a nursery.

As I was trying out the recliner, I liked that the headrest is adjustable. When I want to take a nap, I put it all the way back. However, for watching television while reclined, I like the headrest all the way forward to support my head. I also found the included pillow great for supporting my lower back, especially while reclined. After looking at recliners that were all over $1000, I was a bit skeptical about a recliner under $400. However, after using the XR2, I am very impressed. Not only did I want a swivel recliner, but I also wanted a rocker recliner. Speaking of rocking, I love how silently the XR2 rocks. The last thing I want while rocking for relaxation is the sound of springs and joints creaking and squeaking. My wife likes the power feature since our old recliner had a wooden handle that took some force to pull up the footrest and was difficult to access when reclined to return the chair to the upright position. If you are in the market for an affordable new power recliner that also swivels and rocks, then I recommend the FlexiSpot XR2 Power Swivel Rocker Recliner.

Check out the FlexiSpot website or the FlexiSpot store on Amazon for more information and to make a purchase.

Here is a video on how to operate the XR2 recliner.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

