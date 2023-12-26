Review – Batman: The Brave and the Bold #9 – Who Is Batman?

Batman: The Brave and the Bold #8 – Guillem March, Kyle Starks, Gabriel Hardman, John Higgins, Writers; Guillem March, Fernando Pasarin/Oclair Albert/Wade Von Grawbadger, Gabriel Hollingsworth, John Higgins, Artists; Arif Prianto, Matt Herms, Matt Hollingsworth, Colorists

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This installment has three continuing stories and one new stand-alone—including the conclusion of Guillem March’s Batman: Pygmalion. Last issue saw the crazy twist that the amnesiac Batman we were following for two issues was not Batman at all, but a thief who got tangled up with him. Now, he’s teaming up with the real thing to save the single mother and her daughter he’s become enmeshed with. This is a fast-paced, brutal final installment as the two unlikely allies brave a hail of bullets and an unlikely mastermind to save the innocents, and our very flawed hero finally finds something worth fighting for and potentially gives everything for them. It’s interesting to see Gotham through the eyes of some of its ordinary people, who are inspired by Batman to become something more.

The second chapter of Stark and Pasarin’s “Wild Dog: Here Comes Trouble” finds the violent vigilante on the trail of a gang. His first stop? Fighting a giant incel in the middle of a diner, before heading to meet with an old friend. It’s interesting how Wild Dog’s civilian identity actually has some connections that can help him—when he’s not acting insane. The big twist here is the villain’s identity, as a joke of a character goes solo and takes advantage of a massive power vacuum in the midwest to become a kingpin.

The first of the shorter stories in this book, the second chapter of “Aquaman: Communion,” by Gabriel Hardman finds Aquaman working with Konar, a Gorilla City refugee. Gorilla City technology is causing chaos in the seas, but the only way to stop it is to neutralize the Dominator threat that’s causing Konar’s actions. This has a pulpy, sci-fi vibe, but this issue is mostly just Aquaman running around an undersea base. It’s the end of the issue that puts Aquaman in a unique new setting for the conclusion.

Finally, John Higgins takes the helm for a short story titled “Angels in the Architecture.” This is a unique tale that drops us right into the middle of a complex mystery involving sick children undergoing a secret trial, a VR technology, and a series of mysterious crimes and deaths. It’s wildly ambitious and maybe a little unclear with only eight pages to explore its concepts, but Higgins’ art is stunning in black and white.

Overall, this was a good issue, but didn’t really have any true breakout stories.

