Review – Batman: Detective Comics #1080 – The War Within

Batman: Detective Comics #1080 – Ram V, Dan Watters, Writers; Jason Shawn Alexander, Mike Perkins, Christopher Mitten, Artists; Dave Stewart, Triona Farrell, Colorists

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: As we head to the finish line of this arc, Ram V continues to deliver one of the most exciting Bat-arcs in recent memory. All of Gotham saw Batman hung—but they didn’t see him die, as Catwoman pulled off one of her best heists ever and saved him at the brink of death. But now her ragtag group of vigilantes has to outrun the deadly Orgham clan and their entire army, which seems hopeless—until a surprise assist from Two-Face, who has become one of the most intriguing wild cards in this series so far. But while Batman is alive, he’s far from okay—he’s still fighting off the demon put inside him, and languishes in a coma while a massive battle rages in his mindscape. And this is something Selina knows nothing about.

One thing I’ve really liked about this run is how Ram V addresses the complex bond Bruce has with both Selina and Talia, without demonizing either of them. The conversation between them this issue is so packed with meaning in places. But while this issue has some more subtle moments, it also has some huge twists—including a major development in the Orgham family that fully reveals who our main villain of the arc is, and a cliffhanger that brings in a major Bat-villain who has been largely forgotten in recent years. The addition of Mike Perkins to this issue works very well, and we’re left with a unique status quo—a Gotham City that is starting to forget Batman, as the Orghams’ claws grow ever deeper.

The backup, by Watters and Mitten, is a surreal affair focusing on a young Damian Wayne as he reminisces on a particularly hard part of his training and how it led him to master the art of lucid dreaming. Fusing a tragic story he learned from his mother of old lore, with a modern-day ghost story, it does a good job of portraying Damian as both a frightened child and a seasoned warrior who isn’t willing to back down. And Mitten’s surreal ghost-story visuals are definitely the highlight of the whole issue art-wise.

