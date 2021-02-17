Review- ‘Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land #1’

Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land #1 Writer: Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski Artist: Craig Rousseau Colorist: Dave Stewart Cover Artist: Matt Smith

You know, the first time Hellboy was portrayed as a kid, he had discovered the taste of pancakes. It was 1999, and we had to wait 22 years for his adventures as a kid to finally begin.

Now, Professor Bruttenholm has finally decided to let his kid go with him on one of his trips; in this occasion, to South America.

Imagine, now, this very eager boy, not very strong, with giant horns and the color of a red lobster, walking around Catholic South America… Of course someone would think he is the devil incarnate and try to destroy him on a plane, right?

And, you must follow the logical outcome here, the result of this attack is that they will end up stranded on a fantastic island, as full of delightful and scary monsters as you could possibly imagine, and all I have to say is that my kid is going to love this!

As an avid reader of comics himself, Hellboy has his own heroes. They include Lobster Johnson and Jungle Girl, among others, and they might have a guest appearance in this series too!

We shall see how light this series sets out to be…

‘Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land #1’ is on sale since February 17, 2021

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00783 1 00111

Featured image by Craig Rousseau, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

