Hellboy Winter Special: The Yule Cat Writer: Matt Smith Artist: Matt Smith Colorist: Chris O’Halloran Cover Artist: Matt Smith

In a past issue, Hellboy ended up tied to the soul of Thor and the Mjolnir, and thus had some adventures on Iceland.

Compelled to return to Reykjavik, just in time for Christmas (Yule), another type of giant awaits him: the infamous Yule Cat of Icelandic lore.

This cat is rumored to eat naughty children, the ones who didn’t work hard enough to deserve new clothes on Christmas Eve. Around them come other mischievous characters (according to Wikipedia) pranksters who like to leave gifts at night, if the child has been disobedient, they instead leave a rotten potato in the shoe.

There is an ogress named Grýla, who cooks bad children in a big pot for her lazy husband, Leppalúði, they live in a cave.

It is a pleasure watch Hellboy beat the huge and vicious cat on the snow, and I am guessing that the Yule Lads (sons of Grýla and Leppalúð) are then ones fighting alongside it.

What can we say, we love monsters and pranksters getting beat up just before Christmas! Especially because all of this naughty children are getting a bit old, don’t you think?

‘Hellboy Winter Special: The Yule Cat’ is on sale since December 6, 2023

Genre: Fantasy, Horror

December 06, 2023

Format:

FC, 32 pages; One-shot

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 01164 7 00111

