Review – Wonder Woman #3: A Meeting of Minds

Wonder Woman #3 – Tom King, Writer; Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega, Artists; Tomeu Morey, Alejandro Sanchez, Colorists

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Tom King doesn’t write comics like most writers, who do them as straight serials. Rather, all of King’s issues—even those in in-continuity books—usually feel like set pieces, defying time and place and being more concerned with thematic continuity. That’s the case for this issue again, as Diana makes her move on Washington to try to get an unlikely parlay with Sergeant Steel—at the same time the Sovereign meets with an unfortunate soldier who encountered Diana last issue. Both of these segments are brilliantly tense, with Diana’s ascent to Steel’s office being one of the best action segments so far in this series. Who knew that a Tiara could do so much damage if it just kept bouncing?

However, the dialogue cuts much deeper than the weapons. The Sovereign, who has played a bit of a second fiddle to Steel so far in this series, gets his chance to shine in his meeting with the unfortunate Delgado. At first, it seems like a friendly meeting as the ancient man shows the soldier some of his treasures. Then it takes a very dark turn as he reveals a secret and very familiar artifact, leading the soldier to a bad end. While this issue starts out feeling almost like a breather, it continues to reveal the secrets of King’s run—including possibly the question of where Trinity came from and how she became Diana’s daughter. Three issues in, we’re barely scratching the surface—which is par for the course for a King book.

However, for those who think he’s a one-note writer, check out his hilarious backup focusing on a five-year-old Lizzie and her babysitters—Jon and Damian. The two Super-Sons are trying to keep a willful child with super-strength under control and happy, but when Jon has to dip out to avert a crisis, it’s up to Damian—and he soon winds up taking her along on a mission where the villains are in far more danger from her than the other way around. It’s fun, chaotic, and with some real emotional depth mixed in from Damian. Can’t wait for more of these.

