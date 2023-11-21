Review – Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #5 – A Dark Fantasy

Harley Quinn: Black, White, and Redder #5 – Matheus Lopes, Justin Halpern, Speremint. Writers; Bilquis Evely, Kath Lobo, Speremint, Artists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The final issue of this unique comic brings in three more anthology teams—names less associated with DC comic writing, but some of the most unique pairings of the title.

First up are Matheus Lopes and superstar artist Bilquis Evely, on a story they created jointly. “The Harley Spirit.” Taking place in the middle ages, it focuses on a loyal woman married to a Jester—and the subject of his abuse when his routines bomb in the public square. While nursing her wounds, she’s approached by an old witch to join her and find a better path—which begins with a summoning ritual in the woods. The ancient spirit that emerges looks a lot like Harley Quinn, and wastes no time exacting its vengeance. I’m not 100% sure who is supposed to be who in this story, but it’s no surprise that the highlight here is Bilquis Evely’s stunning art—brilliantly detailed and suited for a medieval AU.

Justin Halpern and Kath Lobo deliver something much lighter for “Flight,” which is a caper set in the skies during Harley’s Suicide Squad era. She’s on a prison flight with a bunch of Gotham rogues, dealing with her annoying fellow inmates and a brutal guard—until they launch a chaotic escape attempt that Harley oddly doesn’t remember planning. This is a little jarring because this version of Harley is one of the most villainous we’ve seen in a while—she has absolutely no problem with killing and frequently jokes about it. But while the story is a little odd, Lobo’s art is brilliantly expressive and cartoony—exactly right for Harley.

Finally, indie comic artist Speremint takes the solo helm on “#Doubletrouble,” which finds Harley dealing with a bizarre case of mistaken identity. An influencer is running a social media account as her, pulling off pranks—and getting followers, which Harley finds intolerable. So together with Ivy, she plots her revenge—and winds up getting much more than she bargained for when dealing with an incredibly engaged fanbase. This is a funny story, probably the best story of the three, and it’s also the only one that feels like our Harley this issue. Love the wildly expressive art, as well.

This final issue had some odd moments in it, but it was overall a great finish to one of the most entertaining and experimental comics DC has put out recently.

