Review – Birds of Prey #3: Amazon Invasion

Birds of Prey #3 – Kelly Thompson, Writer; Leonardo Romero, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: No surprise, only three issues in this is quickly becoming the most wildly entertaining book in DC’s lineup—a never-ending chaotic series of action segments, espionage, and character interactions that mix like a fine recipe. After last issue’s crazy search for magical artifacts, it’s finally time for the Birds to make their advance on Themyscira—via a ride in the belly of a Megalodon, thanks to King Shark. This version of Shark is very funny, heavily inspired by the popular version from the Harley Quinn cartoon, and he gets them there fine—albeit a lot messier. From there, it’s Zealot’s turn to shine, with a surprising spell that allows her to cut loose without losing any of her skill. One of the most interesting things about this series is the way that every character is almost a mystery in themselves—they were each picked for a specific reason, some more obvious than others, and we’re finding out why as they’re needed.

But they’re up against a full island of the most powerful woman warriors in the world, and it’s all over one girl. While the first issue made it seem like Sin was in immediate danger, this issue shows otherwise—she’s not a prisoner and seems to be enjoying her time on the island, but something is brewing under the surface. A mysterious and deadly creature is waiting in the wings, ready to possess Sin—and if it succeeds, it won’t just kill her but could kill the world. And of course, there’s one more obstacle in the way of this mission—Wonder Woman. An attempt by Green Arrow in man’s world to delay her from making it back to Themyscira goes horribly and hilariously awry in a scene that will remind all of Thompson’s fans very much of how she wrote “Hawkguy.” But Thompson also does an amazing job of reminding us of just how powerful and intimidating Diana is—and how dangerous she is when she gets angry. Another fantastic issue from DC’s best new book.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

