Review – Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton #1 – The Rains Come

Lazarus Planet: Assault on Krypton #1 – Nicole Maines, CS Pacat, Frank Barbiere, Leah Williams, Writers; Skylar Partridge, Scott Godlewski, Sami Basi/Vicente Cifuentes, Marguerite Sauvage, Artists; Nick Filardi, Alex Guimaraes, Hi-Fi, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Lazarus Planet will largely be told through a series of oversized anthologies, and we kick things off with this one focusing on the super-family as they face a world spiraling out of control. How do the four stories within play out?

We kick things off with Nicole Maines and Skylar Partridge on—no surprise—a Dreamer story. With Batman incapacitated, it’s up to Supergirl and a guilt-stricken Robin to carry out his orders—but they get an assist from Dreamer, who has been plagued by visions related to Dr. Fate. She uses her dream-walking abilities to try to wake Khalid from the alternate world his subconscious has trapped him in, but finds no luck and instead walks a strange, lonely path to a shocking twist ending. It’s a nicely creepy story that shows Maines has a great handle on writing the character she once played.

Next up are CS Pacat and Scott Godlewski on a Jon Kent tale. As Jon is in the process of arresting a young thief, he and the miscreant are both hit with Lazarus energy—altering Jon’s powers to be electric-based and giving the thief powerful lava-based abilities. Amid the chaos, the two find themselves working together as Jon tries to keep the newly-empowered kid on the straight and narrow with mixed results. This is a particularly fun story, giving Jon a roguish new enemy who isn’t really a villain. Looking forward to him showing up more.

Frank Barbiere and Sami Basri’s story focuses on the often-overshadowed Mercy Graves, Luthor’s personal attache and bodyguard. She’s advocating for Luthor to evacuate, but he’s stubborn—until the storm knocks out power to the tower, mutates several research animals, and blasts Mercy at full-strength. As she investigates the disruption, it becomes clear she’s been transformed into some sort of technopath—turning Luthor’s high-tech weapons into part of her body. I’m not sure if this is the start of a potential redemption arc for her—or of her becoming a deadly new member of Superman’s rogues in Luthor’s service.

Finally, Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage give us a little preview of Williams’ upcoming Action Comics story featuring Power Girl. Picking up immediately after the events of Lazarus Planet: Alpha that saw Power Girl and her team at the Tower of Fate, Karen now finds herself catapulting through time and space—haunted by a twisted voice taunting her about her traumatic past. This leads to the discovery of a long-lost Titan returning, but the main highlight in this short story is the gorgeous art by Sauvage, which perfectly captures the surreal landscape.

Overall, there isn’t a single miss in this issue, but I wonder how and when many of these threads will be followed up on.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



