GeekDad First Impressions: ‘Super Mario RPG’ for Nintendo Switch

In retrospect, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, that Nintendo/Square roleplaying chimera from 1996, was a seminal experience for an entire generation of gamers. It was a trainer RPG, mixing disparate gameplay elements of the familiar Mario and Final Fantasy franchises into a single madcap adventure.

Perhaps more importantly, though, it was weird. Really weird.

I posit that you can draw a straight line from Legend of the Seven Stars to more eclectic modern fare like Undertale. In fact, if you’ve enjoyed any manner of non-traditional JRPG, any title or property that isn’t afraid to alternately acknowledge and ignore the trappings of high fantasy and turn-based combat, you owe at least some thanks to Super Mario RPG.

Still, whether you played it in its original SNES heyday, picked it up decades after the fact, or have never strayed from the familiar byways of the Mushroom Kingdom into this quirky roleplaying experience, the new Nintendo Switch remake—simply titled Super Mario RPG—will be arriving mid-November, and you should certainly take note.

Nintendo of America was nice enough to grant me early access to Super Mario RPG, and I’m happy to say that this shiny new version still holds all the undeniable charm of the original.

The game’s evocative, 2.5D isometric levels pour on the retro charm, but with a noticeable new coat of HD paint. The character models—both familiar Super Mario Bros. cast members and the strange denizens that only populate Super Mario RPG—look spectacular in all their chibi majesty. Even better, the game’s iconic soundtrack sounds spectacular both in its modern and classic iterations (which you can switch on the fly from the settings menu).

Gameplay remains equally solid, and Super Mario RPG showcases the same mix of turn-based combat and timed button presses, an element still present in the Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi spin-offs, in likely its most satisfying form yet. The precise timing of the button-pressing element differs from character to character and weapon to weapon, so simply outfitting your fighters with new armaments can throw off your mojo if you’re not careful.

To help smooth this over, a “Breezy” difficulty level is available. This not only provides a more robust sweet spot for timed presses but also expands your item storage and is a real boon for those who want to get into the meat of the story without unnecessary grinding, backtracking, or trial and error.

And the story, of course, is what it’s all about.

With a peculiar new enemy on the horizon, Mario and a cadre of unexpected allies must collect the seven Star Pieces referenced in the original title. These prizes are scattered throughout highly detailed and vastly different environments, and, in true RPG fashion, you aren’t likely to get them without a fight.

But in between those hybrid battle sequences, you’ll explore and you’ll grow your party and you’ll laugh. If you’re anything like me, you’ll laugh a lot because the humor and heart of Super Mario RPG is still there in all its quirky glory. With physical comedy bits, out-of-left-field dialogue, and plenty of recurring gags, the game plays against the grim heaviness so often found in the JRPG, keeping things fun and light—challenging conventions even as it challenges the player.

Once again, you’d be forgiven for thinking that this preview coverage is a little vague and cagey. Know that it is simply because I am going out of my way to be vague… and a little cagey. I spent a healthy chunk of my lead-up to Halloween immersed in Super Mario RPG, and while fellow old heads likely already know the scoop on Geno, Mallow, Bowser, and the rest, I dare not spoil the game’s numerous surprises for the lucky few who don’t.

What I can confidently say, though, is that Nintendo has taken a beloved legacy title and once again turned it into a distinctly modern experience sure to appeal to an even wider swath of the gaming marketplace. While it might not have the universal appeal of a Super Mario Wonder, it is a worthwhile experience for any roleplaying gamer who loves the genre’s lighter moments.

And, with the holidays just around the corner, the release of Super Mario RPG is—like its most potent attacks—perfectly timed and expertly executed.

Preview materials provided by Nintendo of America. This post contains affiliate links. There’s nothing like a good cry!

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

