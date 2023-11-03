Kickstarter 3D Printing Alert: Go Big or Go Home With the ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga

For anyone 3D printing large-scale objects, they would most often have to use software to break those objects into several smaller pieces, which they would print and then glue together. With the introduction of printers like the Neptune 4 Max, ELEGOO was able to allow for larger-scale projects, like a lifesize Mandalorian helmet, to be printed in a single piece. However, even a printer like the Max, with its hefty 420mm x 420mm x 480mm print volume, can be too small for a lot of projects. Enter the OrangeStorm Giga.

What Is the ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga?

The ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga is a fast-printing, industrial-grade FDM 3D printer with a huge build volume. It launches on Kickstarter this Saturday, November 4th at 7 AM PDT, with a limited Early Bird price of $1250 for a printer.

Here are some of the features:

Gigantic in Size . Build volume of 800mm x 800mm x 1000mm.

. Build volume of 800mm x 800mm x 1000mm. Fast Printing. Utilizing a 64-bit 1.5G clock speed quad-core high-performance processor, delivers speeds up to 300mm/s, at the top end print speed for the size.

Utilizing a 64-bit 1.5G clock speed quad-core high-performance processor, delivers speeds up to 300mm/s, at the top end print speed for the size. Silent Driver. All three axes use silent drives to reduce noise, for low-decibel printing.

All three axes use silent drives to reduce noise, for low-decibel printing. Efficient Heated Bed. Four independent PEI magnetic high-temperature platforms can reach a maximum temperature of 90° C.

Four independent PEI magnetic high-temperature platforms can reach a maximum temperature of 90° C. Upgraded Nozzle. The new 300°C high-temperature nozzle has smoother and more uniform extrusion for improved printing precision.

The new 300°C high-temperature nozzle has smoother and more uniform extrusion for improved printing precision. Multi-Nozzle Printing. Three additional nozzles can be added to allow for simultaneous printing of four of the same object, as well as printing with four different colored filaments at the same time.

Auto-Leveling. One-click automatic leveling using a non-contact high-precision sensor to collect 121 points of platform data to ensure the build platform is level.

One-click automatic leveling using a non-contact high-precision sensor to collect 121 points of platform data to ensure the build platform is level. High-Quality Craftmanship. The X-axis and Y-axis are linear guides, to improve printing stability and increase the lifespan of the printer. The Z-axis rod is upgraded, ensuring precision leveling.

The X-axis and Y-axis are linear guides, to improve printing stability and increase the lifespan of the printer. The Z-axis rod is upgraded, ensuring precision leveling. Filament Detection and Power Loss Recovery. Allows resumption of printing when interrupted.

Allows resumption of printing when interrupted. Powerful Cooling Fan. Thickened double-sided cooling fans with an intelligent control function enhance printing results and save energy while reducing noise.

Thickened double-sided cooling fans with an intelligent control function enhance printing results and save energy while reducing noise. Portable 7-inch HD Capacitive Screen. The screen can be detached for handheld operation. Supports model previews, and you can switch between 8 languages.

The screen can be detached for handheld operation. Supports model previews, and you can switch between 8 languages. Caterpillar Cable Tracks. These protect the machine’s cables, preventing them from getting worn or broken. Additionally, keeps dust and debris out of the cables.

If you’re looking to bring some ambitious 3D printing projects to life, then you should definitely check out the ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga FDM 3D Printer. It looks to be priced very competitively, especially with those Early Bird pledges. And having reviewed several of ELEGOO’s 3D printers in the past, I can attest to their quality. While I haven’t personally gotten my hands on the Giga, I anticipate the same strong construction and performance I’ve experienced with the models I’ve written about previously.

For more information or to make a pledge, head to the ELEGOO OrangeStorm Giga campaign page beginning Saturday, November 4th at 7 AM PDT. And if you want to snag one of those Early Bird pledges, be sure to set your alarm!

