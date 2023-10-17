Review – Superman #7: A Spectacular Anniversary

Superman #7 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Gleb Melnikov, Dan Jurgens/Norm Rapmund, Edwin Galmon, Artists; Alejandro Sanchez, Colorist

Ray – 10/10

Ray: DC has struggled with Superman for a while, trying to make the character feel as “big” as he should. That struggle is over, as the entire Superman line is as good as it’s ever been. Phillip Kennedy Johnson is delivering compelling Superman family tales, Priest is delivering a one-of-a-kind psychological thriller, and in the middle of it all is Josh Williamson’s flagship title, which reaches a new high with this epic oversized issue setting up the next year of stories. It all starts with a recovered Perry White announcing his run for Mayor—only to be interrupted by The Chained, the villain who Superman accidentally released last issue. Perry immediately recognizes him as someone named Sammy Stryker, and whoever it is wants revenge on Luthor—and by extension, all of Metropolis. With Superman still locked up, it falls to the Super-family to save the day.

That proves harder than expected, as the villain’s psychic chains tear down buildings and keep the heroes at bay. A close encounter with Superboy reveals a shocking truth about The Chained’s powers, and Superman himself struggles to get free from Luthor’s near-unbreakable trap—until he starts taking a different route. This is a fairly amazing battle segment, but it’s dwarfed by what’s going on with Lex Luthor. The barely-alive Luthor is struggling to get out of the hospital and help Superman, when he’s confronted by Lois, who doesn’t buy his face turn. They have a fascinating conversation—with some incredible art by Dan Jurgens in flashbacks—but they’re interrupted by the return of two faces from Luthor’s past. One is a huge twist and a major retcon, but the other is the return of a super-obscure beat from Lex’s early 2000s past and a character I can safely say I never expected to see again.

There is an enormous amount of potential in these reveals, especially the one that comes second, and Williamson’s Luthor continues to be one of the best takes on the character I’ve ever seen. But we’re not done yet, with a segment focusing on what Brainiac’s up to. The villain has been stymied by Superman too long, and has collected himself a trio of assassins to carry out his next attack. The reveal of what planet they come from—and the fact that they’re so much more dangerous than the name we know from that world—is another great twist in an issue full of them. A true game-changer of an anniversary issue in what’s becoming a strong contender for the single best book DC is putting out each month.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

