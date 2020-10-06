DC This Week – Black Label Special: Travels and Dreams

Far Sector #8 – N.K. Jesimin, Writer; Jamal Campbell, Artist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: As Jo Mullein continues to settle into her role of policewoman of a diverse, multi-species planet, we learn a little more about the thorny issues lurking underneath the surface. The first half of this issue is an excellent battle sequence set in an AI environment, brought to brilliant life by Jamal Campbell. But things might actually get more interesting when she’s back in the real world, as she’s left to interrogate an AI criminal and we find out some of the permutations of criminal justice in this world. For instance, what happens to capital punishment when the criminal isn’t technically alive? This is a relatively talky issue, but there are a lot of compelling scenes. We see Jo’s lingering tensions from her time on Earth boil over as she encounters bigotry on her new world, and it threatens her mission in a way we haven’t seen from any villains. It’s a compelling way to set up what’s sure to be a fascinating final arc.

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #3 – G. Willow Wilson, Writer; Nick Robles, Artist; Mat Lopes, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The best thing about Neil Gaiman’s work and the books that have spun out of it is the way sometimes the most compelling scenes have almost nothing to do with the Dreaming. The opening monologue of this issue, as Lindy delivers a bit of spoken word poetry that encapsulates millennial angst and her decision to become a mother, is one of the best things G. Willow Wilson has ever written. The rest of this issue doesn’t quite reach those heights, but it’s definitely still compelling as Ruin seeks a way to rescue Lindy from the Dreaming—with the help of a new ally that attempts to summon a powerful and temperamental Fae. This issue veers wildly from introspection to explosive action, with a beautifully drawn interlude as Dream confronts the only beings who might be able to help him solve the mystery of Ruin’s escape. There are a lot of elements here that may not fully gel together in the end, but watching them try is worth taking the ride.

