GeekDad Daily Deal: High Definition Monocular Telescope

Today’s Daily Deal, the High Definition Monocular Telescope, offers impressive visual magnification in a small, light-weight form factor. With 50×60 magnification you’ll be able to clearly see people at a football field’s distance. Coated optics and and a BAK4 prism bring superior light transmission. It also works with cell phones to get great pictures whether you’re bird watching or at a sporting event. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



