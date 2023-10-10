Review – Green Lantern #4: Rise of the Son

Green Lantern #4 – Jeremy Adams, Peter J. Tomasi, Writers; Xermanico, David Lafuente, Artists; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Tamra Bonvillain, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Jeremy Adams is maybe the best DC writer when it comes to pure fun, but he’s really good at combining that with some high-stakes action and drama. That’s definitely the case for this issue, which finds Hal and Sinestro facing off in a bar. But Sinestro isn’t angry or revenge-driven—he’s desperate. The Korugar warlord, fresh off a new atrocity, has found himself on Earth—quarantined under the United Planets’ orders and intent on getting back to his homeworld. That’s led him to attempt to blackmail Hal Jordan for his new ring, setting Coast City up for detonation with sonic bombs. There’s just one problem with that—Hal’s new ring is set up to only work for him, another mystery of the device.

With Coast City in emergent danger, Hal calls in Barry for a high-speed rescue mission. It’s no surprise that Barry is great under Adams’ pen, given how acclaimed his Flash run was. But as great as the action is, my favorite part of the issue was Barry and Hal just catching up on the rooftops after, discussing Hal’s disaster of a love life. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Adams writing both of them again on the Justice League soon. But while this is going on, another threat emerges and sets up a major ongoing plot. Is Earth being used as a front for alien weapons smuggling? It seems like it, and a new villain is behind it. This continues to be the perfect fusion of superheroes and “Top Gun”—perfect for Hal Jordan.

The backup by Pete Tomasi and David LaFuente introduces us to a new antihero—a young child, living in a shady alien foster home under the supervision of a corrupt master who expects his charges to steal. The boy becomes increasingly determined to pull off a major heist, and his motivations become clear once we discover that he’s the son of Sinestro—and possibly the motivating factor of Sinestro to get off Earth. This is a lead-in to an upcoming new project, Sinister Sons, which may just be Tomasi’s return to one of his most popular projects.

