Review – Superman: Lost #6 – The Great Escape

Superman: Lost #6 – Priest, Plot & Script; Carlo Pagulayan, Plot & Art; Jason Paz, Inker; Jeromy Cox, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Superman has spent the first half of this epic series trying to untie an endless knot, dealing with a world mired in personal conflict and sectarian disputes while also trying to alert them of an upcoming crisis that may end the whole system. At the same time, he found a new family consisting of young refugee “Jimmy” and rookie Green Lantern “Hope”—at least until Jimmy found the potential key to Clark going home, and Hope shockingly killed him to prevent Clark from leaving her. That leaves us in a tense spot as this issue begins, as the ticking clock on this world is getting closer and closer and Clark is getting increasingly desperate to save the people around him—even as they turn against him more and more. There’s a brilliant irony to the fact that their first instinct to someone trying to save them is to send him away, and that may just be Clark’s saving grace.

As the clock ticks down and Clark must decide whether to leave the world and take his chances in the wild again, the issue takes a dramatic turn as Hope’s treachery is revealed and she becomes one of the most unstable, terrifying villains we’ve seen in a while. Her loneliness and fear parallels Clark’s in a lot of ways, but she’s allowed it to turn her into something twisted. The ending delivers a great shock that throws the entire series concept for a loop, but Priest has done an amazing job of keeping everything grounded in very real emotions. It’s a smart move to have every issue include some scenes in the present day, where Clark is still trying to process his own trauma after returning. The slow parceling out of the truth of Clark’s lost adventures is still being written, but there’s no question that Priest is giving us one of the most unique Superman stories in a long time.

