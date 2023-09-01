Save Money With Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers

Sometimes, living in a four-person household where everyone owns their own Nintendo Switch console feels like a gilded cage of my own devious design. Early on, we managed to get by simply picking up the physical release of new titles—like Super Mario Odyssey—that we could share between all our systems. But, as my children aged, the Switch library grew by leaps and bounds, meaning that everyone began wanting their very own copy of that hot new release.

I’m sure I’m not alone. From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Splatoon 3, gamer parents know the hassle of purchasing the same game two, three, four, or more times so that the family can enjoy some quality concurrent multiplayer bonding. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

Whether you, like me, find yourself routinely purchasing multiple copies of the same games for your family members, you need to do some shopping for a Switch gamer with an expansive number of titles already in their collection, or you just want to save a little green on your own digital purchases, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers offer an irresistible value.

How It Works

Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are purchased through the Nintendo eShop, just like the downloadable games themselves. There are, of course, a couple of extra steps and two very important caveats.

First, you must have an active paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Yes, Game Vouchers are an exclusive perk of Nintendo Switch Online. I routinely tout the utility of the Switch Online Family Membership here on GeekDad, and this is just another example of why.

Secondly, these things are only sold in pairs at a price of $99.98. You get two vouchers per purchase and can have up to eight active vouchers in an account at any given time.

OK, with that sorted, it’s on to the Nintendo eShop. Grab your/your kid’s/your unsuspecting neighbor’s Nintendo Switch system and open the eShop.

Within the eShop, navigate to the Nintendo Switch Online link on the left-hand navigation bar, scroll down to and press the appropriately named Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers icon, then choose “Proceed to Purchase” and complete the purchase process.

Your game vouchers will be redeemable for 12 months from the day of purchase, and they don’t both have to be used at the same time. With your vouchers active, you should now see a small note under the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers icon on the Nintendo Switch Online page that reads “Check Vouchers.” Clicking this will show you how many current Game Vouchers you have available and when they expire.

Simply click “Redeem” and you’ll be shown the full current lineup of eligible Nintendo Switch titles available to download using said Game Vouchers.

Why It Matters

The difference between purchasing the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers for $99.98 as opposed to, say, simply slipping your kid a $100 eShop card to spend as they will, is that the voucher system practically guarantees that your gamer will get more than their money’s worth.

While there are several Switch titles that retail for $49.99 included on the voucher titles list, the vast majority have an MSRP of $59.99, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom still going for a sizable $69.99! Since you can choose any eligible games regardless of price, that’s a savings of $20 to $30 on your two voucher redemptions—not exactly chump change.

What Games Are Eligible?

Here’s where things get interesting because, you see, in addition to fresh releases like Pikmin 4, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, and the aforementioned Tears of the Kingdom—alongside a smattering of older favorites (Fire Emblem: Three Houses and Pokémon Legends: Arceus are my evergreen recommendations)—eligible Nintendo Switch Voucher titles even include upcoming big-name games.

Yes, from Detective Pikachu Returns and WarioWare: Move It to the hotly anticipated Super Mario RPG remake and the subject of yesterday’s astounding Nintendo Direct special presentation, Super Mario Wonder, you can use your vouchers to pre-order not-yet-released titles at a solid discount.

Best of all, this list of eligible games is continually growing, adding new and soon-to-be-available titles alongside first-party favorites and forgotten classics (like the still very much enjoyable Astral Chain). This makes the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers not just a great value in the short term but a solid investment going forward—both for established Switch owners and those new to the fold.

As we creep ever closer to the holiday season (not to mention the annual barrage of autumnal Switch releases), there’s never been a time to check out Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers for yourself… and your demanding gamer family.

Nintendo of America provided me with two Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers for the purposes of this review. This post contains affiliate links. My daughter chose to use the vouchers on Pikmin 4 and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which just proves I raised her right.

