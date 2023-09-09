Enso Rings Review: Be Safe and Stylish With Silicone Rings

Enso is a USA-based company that makes silicone rings for people who can’t wear traditional metal rings while working or performing daily tasks. This can range from those who work with electricity or even have allergies to certain metals. Their wide range of options and sizes makes them a perfect fit for anyone looking for a ring they don’t have to take off during the day.

The Basics of Silicon Rings

The main selling point of Enso’s silicone rings is that they are safer than traditional metal bands. Because silicone is not a conductor of electricity, they are safe to wear while working in fields where you might come in contact with sparks. (Trust me, you don’t want the pain that comes from an electric spark jumping from its source to your finger… It’s not pleasant.)

Enso has engineered their rings with breathable channels to keep your fingers dry and comfortable. Their other claim to fame is the fact that silicone does have some give to it, meaning it’s safe to wear even when your hands are swelling.

Also, in the unfortunate event that you need to have the ring forcibly removed, it’s far easier and safer to get a silicone ring off than a metal one. I’ve watched my husband cut a metal ring off someone’s finger, and it was scary, to say the least.

As far as style goes, Enso offers a wide range of options and styles, including traditional wedding bands and licensed properties like Disney and DC Comics. You can also get them engraved with special dates or messages.

What Is the Buying Process Like?

I have a hard time buying rings online because I never know what size to get. Thankfully, not only does Enso have an easy-to-print ring sizer, but there are also apps out there that let you get the size of one of your current rings.

The hardest part of the process for me was picking out what I wanted and having to narrow down my choices. Thankfully, Enso has a bundle option if you want two rings in the same series, which helps cut down the cost by a bit.

My husband and I went with Superman for him and Batman for me from the Justice League line, and I got myself a bonus from Disney’s Lilo and Stitch line. Based on the app I downloaded, my husband was a size 10 and I was a size 7.

Initial Thoughts

I’m happy to say that when the rings arrived, they fit perfectly. And they were just as comfortable, if not more so, than our current bands.

We never take them off and they’ve held up great these past couple of weeks. I recommend, as with all rings, that you take them off once in a while to clean the ring (especially if your ring is a bit snug) and the area underneath.

Price and Quality

Most rings start at $49.99 with bundles starting at $79.99. They have pre-set bundles and ones you can create yourself within the same line.

As for the comfort of the ring itself, there are times I forget I’m wearing it. I’ve tried to stretch it out, to no avail, which shows the strength and quality of the material.

Quality testing has proven that these rings hold up to it all. I’ve worn it doing my regular daily tasks as well as on a four-day Disney Cruise. (The AquaMouse was amazing!) As of the writing of this post, I haven’t had any issues with the silicone degrading or breaking up. The design is just as nice now as it was when it first arrived.

Each ring (with the exception of ones bought on clearance) is covered by a lifetime warranty that covers, breaks, rips, and discoloration. You just pay shipping and a new ring is on the way.

Final Thoughts

Enso makes quality rings that are comfortable, durable, and safe for everyone to wear, regardless of their profession. As someone who spent 15 years with their hands in a computer and a husband who occasionally works on cars, it’s nice to have rings we don’t have to take off and forget to put back on later. (Or remember where we put them… darn ADHD…)

The rings vary in price from $29.99 to up to $49.99. If you like two rings in the same line, save money and buy both at the same time.

For the licensed properties, a single ring can cost around $50 while a bundle costs $80. By doing the bundle, you are saving around $30, and if you sign up for their newsletter, you can get a discount code on top of that.

Make sure you check out Enso’s website for the latest updates on ring collections and offerings.

Disclaimer: GeekDad was given a review sample.

