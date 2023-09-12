Click That Brick! Here Come the Clones: The LEGO UCS ‘Star Wars’ Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

Are you watching Ahsoka on Disney+ right now? Her character was first introduced in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which took place between the second and third prequel films. And if you’re familiar with that period of Star Wars, then you’re no doubt also familiar with the iconic Republic starship, the Venator-Class Attack Cruiser. Now LEGO is bringing the Ultimate Collector Series treatment to that vessel, for Star Wars fans everywhere to build and enjoy.

LEGO UCS ‘Star Wars’ Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser Building Set

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Clone Wars, LEGO introduces the Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser set. The set comes with a plaque and a built-in stand plus a command-bridge and hangar containing a Republic Gunship. The set also comes with 2 Minifigures: Captain Rex and Admiral Yuralen.

Here are the specs:

• Age: 18+

• The model measures: 12.5 in. (32 cm) high, 43 in. (109 cm) long, and 21 in. (54 cm) wide

• 5,374 pieces

• Price: $649.99 USD

This kit is looking like another impressive set for Star Wars fans to enjoy. If you’re a fan of Clone Wars-era Star Wars, it’s going to bring you years of enjoyment. The Ultimate Collector Series Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser building ​set is available from www.LEGO.com/Star-Wars for LEGO Insiders members on October 1st, 2023 and for everyone on October 4th, 2023, via LEGO Stores and LEGO.com.

