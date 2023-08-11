The BLUETTI EB70S Portable Power Station Works Great Off the Grid and for Power Outages

As electronic devices become a more integral part of our lives, it is nice to be able to take and use them when we are enjoying the outdoors. Furthermore, with extreme weather and disasters such as wildfires, flooding, and severe storms, you can even experience power outages at home or work. BLUETTI’s E70S portable power station offers a solution to both situations. It is small enough to take with you but can still power your devices whether away from electrical outlets or during an emergency.

What Is the BLUETTI EB70S Portable Power Station?

The BLUETTI EBEB70S is a portable power station with several different output plugs and voltages. It is currently available from the BLUETTI website or the BLUETTI Amazon store for $499. The website is currently having a sale when you purchase the EB70S along with the PV200 solar panels. You can get the two together for only $898, which is a savings of $100 off the normal price. Since 2019, BLUETTI has been an innovator in providing portable power storage and solar panels for use at home and on the go.

Product Components and Specs

The BLUETTI EB70S portable power station comes with the following:

EB70S power station

AC charging cable

Solar charging cable

Car charging cable

User Manual

The BLUETTI EB70S weighs 21.4 pounds with a length of 13 inches and a width and height of about 8.5 inches. It uses LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries with a capacity of 716 Watt-hours with a life cycle of 2500+ recharge cycles to 80% original capacity. The EB70S offers several output features. There are four 120-volt/20-amp outlets for 800 watts of total power. It uses a pure sine wave inverter for AC power. It has two USB-C ports with 100W max and two USB-A ports at 5V/3A, which is perfect for charging cell phones and other personal devices. There is also a 12V/10A DC car outlet and two 12V/10A DC 5521 (5.5mm) outlets, plus the top of the power station has a 15W max wireless charging pad. For charging the EB70S, there is an input for the included AC, solar, and car charging cables. It can handle up to 200W of charging power. The power station also has a built-in LED light located on the front panel that has dim and bright settings as well as an emergency setting that will flash out SOS in Morse code.

How to Use the BLUETTI EB70S Portable Power Station

The BLUETTI EB70S is simple to use. If you need to charge it using an AC outlet, just plug in the included AC charging cable and the EB70S will fully charge in a little over four hours. Charging it using a 12V car outlet will take about 7.5 hours. When charged, the EB70S can be used to power a number of your electrical devices and appliances. The four AC outlets can put out 120 volts with up to 800 watts of power. That is enough to run a minifridge for 9 hours, a 75W television for six to seven hours, and 80W power tools for about the same time. You can even run a 200W slow cooker for two to three hours. With the DC power through the four USB ports or the 12V outlets, you can charge a laptop eight times or a phone about 60 times! To begin sending power to a device, just connect it and then press either the AC power or DC power button. When the DC power is on, you can also set a phone, earbud charging case, or other device with wireless charging on the top of the power station to charge it. The power station also has pass-through charging so you can have it can be charging at the same time it is putting out power.

Why You Should Get the BLUETTI EB70S

The BLUETTI EB70S portable power station is a great device to take with you on the road, for recreation, camping, or for an outing. It can also provide peace of mind during a power outage. The pure sine wave AC output is desirable for several types of appliances and devices. This means that when the current alternates between positive and negative, the conversion from direct current flows in a smooth sine wave pattern rather than in blocky chunks. BLUETTI also offers larger power stations with more outlets and a greater watthour output for running more or larger appliances. By attaching BLUETTI’s solar panel (not included) to the power station, you can recharge the EB70S while away from electric connections. In addition, you can even have power input and output at the same time, allowing you to charge up the power station while also using it to power a device. The EB70S will convert DC power from solar panels or a car into the correct voltage needed by your device as well as change it to AC if needed.

When I first received the BLUETTI EB70S, I plugged it into the BLUETTI PV200 solar panels I already had so I could charge the power station up to full power before using it. On a sunny summer afternoon, the panels were providing 155-172W of power for charging. It only took about two and a half hours to charge it up to full. I then thought about how I could use the power station for my work in case of a power outage. I plugged in my laptop and a monitor and they were only drawing 16W of power. So I added my Xbox Series S console along with the other two devices and it increased to about 87W of power output. If I was using my solar panels to input power at the same time, I could run those devices indefinitely as long as the sun was up.

I have had the opportunity to use the BLUETTI EB70S portable power station to power a number of different devices. It is small enough to make it easy to take with you in the car on trips, camping, or even while going to the beach or lake. You can even run a fan in your tent or inflate a paddleboard at the water’s edge. As wildfire dangers increase, in some areas open flames are not allowed. Instead of consigning yourself to cold food, use this power station for a hot plate or electric kettle so you can have hot food and beverages. As I have used power stations by BLUETTI, I continue to find more and more uses for devices in places I would not normally think to have electricity. I really like using EB70S for plugging in power tools when I am working on projects away from an outlet or where I would need to run long lengths of power cords. If your family is like mine where everyone has a cell phone and earbuds—especially our two teenagers—this power station can charge several devices at the same time.

I have been very impressed with BLUETTI’s products. In fact, I am constantly finding new uses for them as my family is able to take power wherever we go. The EB70S provides a lot of power in a very portable size. If you are looking to bring electrical power with you while outdoors or would like a backup power source in case of a power outage or emergency, then I recommend the BLUETTI EB70S portable power station.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

